Recent news:

Insurance chief Moulder to leave PRA

Adam McNestrie 19 May 2017

Chris Moulder, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)'s most senior non-life insurance supervisor, is to leave the UK regulator, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources told this publication that Moulder's responsibilities as director of general insurance will be handed over to Anna Sweeney when he exits at the end of June.

Moulder is understood to be looking to build up a portfolio of non-executive directorships rather than taking on another full-time role.

Sweeney's new remit will cover general insurance supervision - which...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership