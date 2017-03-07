Recent news:

Insider View: Novae at the crossroads

Adam McNestrie 7 March 2017

Novae has had a difficult run, with the Ogden rate change capping a period that has seen the departure of its respected CFO and a profits warning that telegraphed a significant book value drop.

The extent to which the last six months has looked a little shaky for the small-cap insurer reflects the contrast with the surefootedness that the company has shown over the last two or three years.

People have got used to Novae as a success story. Issues...

