Recent news:

Insider View: Cobalts delay

Adam McNestrie 7 March 2017

Cobalt's deferral of its targeted Lloyd's inception date beyond 1 April is a clear demonstration of the mounting difficulty of forming any true start-up on Lime Street.

The Shariah-compliant insurer has been in discussions with carriers about the provision of the reinsurance capital it needs to launch for months, and it came very close with at least one of those firms.

But if you think about it, the drawn-out nature of the Funds at Lloyd's arrangement is the most natural...

