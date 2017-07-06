Recent news:

Insider View: Brave Benchimol

6 July 2017

Albert Benchimol is a brave man.

By buying a business that has been forced to issue a series of profit warnings and that is entirely reliant on a highly challenged London market, the Axis Capital CEO is taking a gamble.

And let's be clear: he is not picking up Novae at a discount price. At 1.5x on a fully diluted basis, he is paying a premium valuation, particularly given that his own shares trade at a 1.1x multiple that make share repurchases the obvious place to deploy excess capital.

Benchimol will have to be honest with Axis shareholders about what London - and Lloyd's even more so - looks like at the moment.

Rates have been filed down to the point where even without significant cat loss activity the market is in a loss position on an accident-year basis. Underwriting profits are entirely reliant on reserve releases.

The regionalisation of the global specialty market is pushing Lloyd's to take up an ever-greater concentration in very volatile classes.

All the while, the brokers have been relentlessly driving acquisition costs higher in a phenomenon that has been strongly augmented by an increased reliance on MGA distribution - which has less alignment to the bottom line than is ideal.

In addition, the threat of disruption to a market taking 40 cents on the dollar to deliver the product looms ever larger as London works to get even the basics of electronic placement right.

The level of capital required by Lloyd's - once the great advantage of the market - has steadily crept up just as regulatory costs have mounted.

For a long time Bermuda was the poor relation of Lloyd's and every Bermudian wanted to find their way onto Lime Street to secure some of the market's beta. The polarities have now been reversed.

Novae must hold its hands up and admit its own mistakes. It grew too rapidly into a soft market. It maintained a presence in loss-making classes and caught too many major claims.

It struggled to manage analyst expectations around its performance. It had an over-concentration in motor reinsurance - and then suffered the bad luck of the Ogden rate change. It had an accounting policy on deferred acquisition costs that it was forced to revisit at the worse possible moment.

But even respected names are struggling right now. MS Amlin Syndicate 2003 ran at a 103 percent combined ratio in 2016, and QBE 2999 at 105 percent. Right now, to achieve the kind of returns that arguably warrant a premium valuation, you need to demonstrate that you have a superior book - a Beazley book, a Lancashire book, an Aegis book. Novae's management cannot do that.

None of which is to say that Axis and Benchimol cannot make this work. Axis's London insurance head Mark Gregory and his team are being backed to get more out of Novae than its current management team have been able to.

And the portfolio mix of the business is quite different on a go-forward basis after the radical surgery that Fosh et al put Novae through.

Deal synergies will also be a major lever for Axis. The $50mn target for annualised savings is punchy and looks likely to place a significant number of staff in the firing line, although some will no doubt come from procurement, real estate and managing agency fee savings, as well as the removal of the costs faced by London-listed firms.

Put a 7x multiple on these savings and the $350mn of additional value that is created makes the $200mn of goodwill look very manageable.

There is dilution to book value here, but it is one or two quarters of book value growth that are being given up - not the three years that Ace investors happily accepted with the Chubb deal.

And if this helps Axis to find its own answer to the London market's cost problem, then that is a major positive.

In deciding to eschew share buybacks in favour of this deal, Axis has chosen the growth path and it has chosen to double down in London.

As such, the acquisition again raises the fundamental question about whether the pursuit of growth is inimical to securing strong returns for shareholders. Countercyclical underwriters like the Lancashire team or MAP would say "yes".

Others accept that you do what you have to in order to reach a certain requisite scale, and that only at that point do you have the weapons to defend your position and the luxury of shrinking.

Axis may also argue that it is taking out an option on expansion in an improved London market. Some will question the timing, with 2017 and 2018 arguably set to be the worst years for London of a painful soft cycle.

But it can readily be countered that you can't wait for the market to change before you make your move. You position yourself ahead of the change and then show discipline ahead of the turn.

All of which returns us to the point that this is a brave move from Benchimol. This is not the London market's moment, which means that if Axis is to make the deal work, then its execution will have to be flawless.