Insider 50 underperforms

Iulia Ciutina 7 March 2017

The Insurance Insider's composite of (re)insurance stocks rose 2 percent last week, but underperformed the FTSE 100, Stoxx Euro 600 and S&P 500.

Click to enlarge The composite was dragged down by a negative outcome from global reinsurance and a lacklustre performance from Lloyd's and global insurers. The US specialty composite managed 2 percent growth, while Bermudians saw a 2.9 percent increase.

Scor was the week's biggest riser, after its share price increased by 7.2 percent, with Everest Re and...

