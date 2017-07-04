Recent news:

Industry seeks Brexit leeway for EU carriers in UK

Laura Board 4 July 2017

The (re)insurance industry is lobbying to ensure the 80 or so EU carriers that underwrite risk in the UK through local branches can avoid policy disruption after Brexit.

The UK's International Underwriting Association (IUA) has sought government intervention in the matter, said the organisation's chairman Malcolm Newman, who is also managing director of Scor's Emea hub.

The IUA has asked the Treasury to allow the Bank of England to use emergency provisions under the 2000 Financial Services and Markets Act...

