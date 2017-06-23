Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 June 2017

Industry guilty of tech navel gazing: Flanagan

Matthew Neill 23 June 2017

(Re)insurers' recent emphasis on developing new technologies and tackling the threat of disruption is "navel gazing" which distracts from more pertinent issues, according to Shore Capital director Eamonn Flanagan.

Speaking at The Insurance Insider's Insurance Finance Forum in London yesterday, Flanagan warned the industry risked failing to grasp larger challenges such as meeting the demand for new types of cover due to the resources and focus given over to tech.

He said: "Surely the insurers should stop worrying about disruption...

