Industry CEOs: No more excuses to stand in the way of reform

Mark Geoghegan 8 December 2017

The insurance industry must stop seeking excuses for a lack of reform and improve its value proposition if it is to prosper and stay relevant in an age of radical technological change, prominent CEOs have agreed.

Speaking on the CEO panel at the EY Global (Re)Insurance Outlook conference in Bermuda today (8 December), Mike Millette, managing partner of Hudson Structured Capital Management, bemoaned the conservative industry culture that was holding back progress.

"Every time someone in this room says '...

