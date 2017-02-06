Recent news:

Industry blockchain initiative adds 10 companies

Matthew Neill 6 February 2017

Cross-industry blockchain initiative B3i has added 10 more reinsurers to its panel.

The new additions are: Achmea, Ageas, Generali, Hannover Re, Liberty Mutual, RGA, Scor, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance, Tokio Marine Holdings and XL Catlin.

They join founding members Aegon, Allianz, Munich Re, Swiss Re and Zurich.

In individual statements released this morning the new members revealed the cohort expects to share the first results of the programme by June.

The members will strike reinsurance contracts with each other as...

