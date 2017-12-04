Recent news:

Indian regulator set to lift PE carrier ownership limits

Bernard Goyder 4 December 2017

The Indian insurance regulator is reportedly close to changing the rules preventing private equity companies from owning more than ten percent of Indian insurers.

A rule change by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is said to be imminent, according to the Asian Insurance Review, which cited local reports.

Under current regulations, ten percent of equity is the threshold for becoming a "promoter" of a carrier, putting those shareholders under greater regulatory scrutiny.

Irdai is set to...

