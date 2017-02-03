Recent news:

Indian government seeks to raise $1.6bn from insurer IPOs

Charlie Thomas 3 February 2017

The Indian government plans to raise 11,000 crore rupees ($1.6bn) by selling stakes in state-owned insurers as part of its broader divestment strategy.

The government's 11,000 crore rupee target is designed to help it reach its steep divestment goal of 72,500 crore rupees by the next fiscal year.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has already agreed to a reduction in the government's stakes in New India Assurance, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and GIC Re from 100...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership