17 July 2017

Indias ICICI Lombard files for IPO

Bernard Goyder 17 July 2017

ICICI Lombard, an Indian insurer set up as a joint venture by ICICI Bank and Fairfax Financial Holdings, has filed for an IPO.

The offering will be India's first stock market flotation by a general insurance company.

ICICI Bank, the country's second largest bank, and Toronto-listed Fairfax will together sell down a 19 percent stake in the carrier.

The bank is selling 7.15 percent of the insurer, with Fairfax selling a 12.27 percent stake.

ICICI Bank and Fairfax set up...

