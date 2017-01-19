Recent news:

India reinsurance preference regulations take effect

Matthew Neill 18 January 2017

The Indian insurance regulator has said amendments to requirements for all ceded reinsurance business to be offered to local companies are now effective.

The new rules allow foreign insurers to write Indian business without cedants having to offer the right of first refusal to state reinsurer GIC Re. They had originally been due take effect early last year.

Under the new regime, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) prioritises Indian reinsurers that have had the requisite minimum...

