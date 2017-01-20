Recent news:

India approves listing of five general insurers: report

Matthew Neill 20 January 2017

The Indian government has granted in-principle approval for five state-owned general carriers to list on the country's stock exchange.

According to the Asia Insurance Review, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs earlier this week approved applications from The New India Assurance, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and GIC Re to go public.

The government plans to cut its shareholdings in the companies to 75 percent from 100 percent in one or more tranches, the report said.

Separately,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership