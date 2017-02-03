Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 February 2017

Search archive

Independent broker SSL weighs sale

Adam McNestrie and Matthew Neill 2 February 2017

London market independent marine broker SSL has retained boutique corporate advisory firm Opus Corporate Finance to explore a sale of the business, The Insurance Insider understands.

It is believed the process is in its early stages, but that the broker is seeking a trade buyer with the resources and will to help expand the business.

The preferred buyer would be a broking house with private equity backing, sources said.

Sources declined to speculate on a potential price, but recent sales...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π