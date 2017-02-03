Recent news:

Independent broker SSL weighs sale

Adam McNestrie and Matthew Neill 2 February 2017

London market independent marine broker SSL has retained boutique corporate advisory firm Opus Corporate Finance to explore a sale of the business, The Insurance Insider understands.

It is believed the process is in its early stages, but that the broker is seeking a trade buyer with the resources and will to help expand the business.

The preferred buyer would be a broking house with private equity backing, sources said.

Sources declined to speculate on a potential price, but recent sales...

