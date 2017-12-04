Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 December 2017

ILS blockchain used for secondary cat bond trade

Sofia Geraghty 4 December 2017

An insurance-linked securities (ILS) transaction has been completed using distributed ledger technology in a ground-breaking example of blockchain's application to the insurance industry.

Guernsey-based reinsurer Solidum Re said today that the first secondary market catastrophe bond trade had taken place on a private ILS blockchain the firm created earlier this year.

Solidum said the trade was done without the use of a bank or broker-dealer and no fees were involved. The trade was anonymous, without direct contact between the buyer...

