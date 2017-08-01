Recent news:

ILS assets lift AlphaCat and RenRe results

Lucy Jones 1 August 2017

Third party capital bolstered growth for both Validus asset manager AlphaCat and Bermudian carrier RenaissanceRe in the second quarter.

AlphaCat posted $3.1bn of assets under management at 1 July, up from $2.9bn at the end of the first quarter and $2.5bn a year earlier.

However, gross premiums written by the AlphaCat vehicles were up by only 7 percent year-on-year to $105.7mn.

After growing its platform in the past year, AlphaCat's fee income in the second quarter reached $6.2mn, compared to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password