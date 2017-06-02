Recent news:

Illinois governor expected to veto workers comp bills

Ted Bunker 1 June 2017

Illinois lawmakers passed two measures to reform the state's workers compensation system as the spring legislative session ended, but Republican Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to veto both after party colleagues and business groups faulted the bills as "fake".

One proposal calls for the state's workers' compensation commission to loan $10mn to the Illinois Employers Mutual Insurance Company to set up a public competitor to carriers that provide the cover in the fifth most-populous US state.

The proposal is the...

