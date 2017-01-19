Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 January 2017

IGI hires to expand in international D&O market

Laura Board 17 January 2017

International General Insurance (IGI) is to enter the international commercial directors' and officers' (D&O) insurance market, the company has said.

The company said it has appointed Simon Mepham as a senior D&O underwriter.

Mepham has more than 25 years of London market experience and previously worked for JLT, Newline and, most recently, WR Berkley.

IGI said: "At IGI, Simon will focus on establishing and developing a book of international commercial D&O liability insurance and associated lines of business."

A spokeswoman...

