Recent news:

IGI hires from Brit for legal expenses push

Catrin Shi 21 June 2017

International General Insurance Holdings Limited (IGI) has introduced legal expenses as a new line of business to its portfolio with the hire of Terry Mason from Brit.

Mason joins with more than 25 years of experience in the sector. Most recently he was class underwriter for legal expenses at Brit Global Specialty. He has also held roles at Markel International.

He will report to Andreas Loucaides, CEO of IGI UK.

The new product offers both before-the-event and after-the-event legal expenses...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership