Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 June 2017

Search archive

IGI hires from Brit for legal expenses push

Catrin Shi 21 June 2017

International General Insurance Holdings Limited (IGI) has introduced legal expenses as a new line of business to its portfolio with the hire of Terry Mason from Brit.

Mason joins with more than 25 years of experience in the sector. Most recently he was class underwriter for legal expenses at Brit Global Specialty. He has also held roles at Markel International.

He will report to Andreas Loucaides, CEO of IGI UK.

The new product offers both before-the-event and after-the-event legal expenses...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π