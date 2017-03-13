Recent news:

IGI full-year 2016 profits slip

Laura Board 13 March 2017

Dubai-based carrier International General Insurance Holdings (IGI) reported an 8.3 percent drop in net profits for full-year 2016, amid a decline in underwriting income.

Net underwriting profit fell by 3.8 percent to $50.2mn in 2016. The combined ratio deteriorated by 3.1 percentage points to 87.4 percent, as the firm was impacted by a 1 point increase to the loss ratio, taking it to 45.5 percent.

IGI's return on equity declined to 10.3 percent from 12.3 percent the previous year.

The...

