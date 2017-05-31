Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

31 May 2017

IFRS 17 could cost $2.6bn in UK: Prudential CFO

Laura Board 31 May 2017

The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)'s new IFRS 17 insurance accounting standard will involve "eye-watering" costs without necessarily bringing significant benefits, Prudential CFO Nic Nicandrou said.

Writing in trade association Insurance Europe's annual report, Nicandrou said the potential implementation costs for UK firms could reach a "figure in the range of £1bn-£2bn ($1.3bn to $2.6bn)".

He said the change that the new standard will bring about will be as fundamental as Solvency II and rebuffed the argument that the new...

