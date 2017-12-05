Recent news:

Idiosyncratic investors digest Q3 results

Dan Ascher 5 December 2017

While the P&C sector was a sea of red in the third quarter, some carriers performed better than others against the expectation of analysts - although investor reaction remained muted.

Click to enlarge Just over half of the carriers looked at by The Insurance Insider were punished by investors the day after releasing their Q3 results, but for the most part, the damage was limited to low-single-digit share price movements.

AIG was one of the poorer performers, seeing its stock...

