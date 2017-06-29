Recent news:

IDA Ireland sees end to Brexit licence rules divergence

Laura Board 29 June 2017

The international financial services head of Ireland's investment and development agency expects a reduction in "inconsistencies" between EU watchdogs assessing licence applications from Brexit migrants, after a central regulator issued guidelines.

IDA Ireland's Kieran Donoghue welcomed intervention last month from the European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma), which warned local regulators against accepting applications from "letterbox entities". Esma intervened after a complaint of "creeping regulatory arbitrage" from Ireland's former financial services minister Eoghan Murphy.

Donoghue said he expects a "...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership