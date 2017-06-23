Recent news:

Icat attracts wide trade and PE interest

David Bull 23 June 2017

US property cat specialist Icat has been the subject of multiple indicative offers from potential trade and private equity buyers during the early stages of a Evercore-run process expected to result in a sale, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

This publication reported in March that Icat and its parent Paraline Group had appointed the boutique investment bank to advise on strategic options.



And according to sources, the firm received initial approaches that number well into the double figures after setting a 15 June deadline for potential buyers to submit expressions of interest.

It is thought that some of those interested parties are now being engaged as the process moves towards due diligence, with a clearer picture likely to emerge by mid-July.

While it was expected that buyer interest would focus on the core MGA and coverholder part of the business, it is understood there have been enquiries about all parts of Icat's platform.

Components of the business potentially for sale also include its tenancy rights in Lloyd's Syndicate 4242 and its Boulder Claims subsidiary.

Syndicate 4242 has stamp capacity of £120mn ($152.4mn), but Icat is thought to only put up a minority portion of the vehicle's Funds at Lloyd's, with the rest coming from trade capital.

It also owns a third of Asta, the insurance services provider that owns the managing agency of Syndicate 4242.

Paraline Group is backed by New York hedge fund Elliott Management and private equity firm Wand Partners, which invested in the Bermudian holding company when it was created by Icat executives in 2010.

Icat and its owners are exploring a sale at a time when they are able to capitalise on the high multiples being paid for fee businesses.

Private equity in particular is drawn to MGAs because they are cash-generative and well suited to debt leverage.

If only the MGA is sold it is likely that Icat would have to create a tie-up with the syndicate to cement their longer-term relationship.

Colorado-based Icat is led by president and CEO Greg Butler, while Paraline's chairman is Wand Partners founder Bruce Schnitzer.

Icat was launched as an MGA in 1998 and provides production, underwriting and risk management services to Syndicate 4242 and several other Lloyd's insurers.

It offers the same services to several US insurance companies, including QBE Specialty Insurance Company, Centauri Specialty Insurance Company, Berkshire Hathaway's National Fire & Marine and Swiss Re's North American Capacity Insurance Company.

It also has partnerships with XL's Indian Harbor Insurance Company and Ariel Re, and most recently tied up with American Financial Group's Neon in reciprocal capacity arrangements.

As an MGA, Icat has carved out a strong position for itself in US property cat insurance, where it writes small commercial and residential accounts through its online platform and middle market business distributed through its agents and brokers.

It writes commercial wind/hail, all other perils, quake in cat-exposed areas of the US, Hawaii commercial hurricane risks, residential quake in California and hurricane risk in Hawaii.

It operates in similar territories to a number of specialist MGAs and programme managers. These include BB&T's Amrisc and Brown & Brown's Arrowhead.

The MGA space has been the subject of mounting interest from potential buyers in recent years, which has driven up the valuations of specialty players with strong track records.

It has been suggested that potential trade interest in Icat could come from intermediaries looking to build out their MGA platforms, or even alternative capital players seeking distribution channels to access property cat insurance risk.

Icat declined to comment.