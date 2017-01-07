Recent news:

Icat and Neon team up on D&F large property accounts

David Bull 5 January 2017

Icat's Lloyd's Syndicate 4242 and Neon have entered into a reciprocal capacity arrangement that will increase capacity to $40mn of per account limit to the Bermuda property direct and facultative (D&F) market.

The additional per risk catastrophe capacity will see Neon offer the limit on properties underwritten from its Bermuda office, with Syndicate 4242 delegating authority to the Martin Reith-headed insurer to write larger property schedules.

Neon - the rebranded Marketform - launched its Bermuda office last summer, which is...

