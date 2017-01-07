Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 January 2017

Search archive

Icat and Neon team up on D&F large property accounts

David Bull 5 January 2017

Icat's Lloyd's Syndicate 4242 and Neon have entered into a reciprocal capacity arrangement that will increase capacity to $40mn of per account limit to the Bermuda property direct and facultative (D&F) market.

The additional per risk catastrophe capacity will see Neon offer the limit on properties underwritten from its Bermuda office, with Syndicate 4242 delegating authority to the Martin Reith-headed insurer to write larger property schedules.

Neon - the rebranded Marketform - launched its Bermuda office last summer, which is...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π