Icahns AIG board representative has left Icahn Capital

Dan Ascher 28 February 2017

Activist investor Carl Icahn's representative on AIG's board of directors has quit the billionaire's firm, according to people at the company who did not give a reason for his departure.

Samuel Merksamer still sits on AIG's board, according to information on its website. The insurer has described him as a managing director of Icahn Capital LP.

According to the executive's LinkedIn.com profile, which still lists him as working for Icahn, Merksamer joined the hedge fund in 2008.

Reuters reported that...

