Recent news:

Icahn relaxes demands for AIG breakup: Bloomberg

Bernard Goyder 30 June 2017

AIG has reportedly won a reprieve from shareholder Carl Icahn, who is retreating from his demand for the carrier to be dismantled.

Sources told Bloomberg that the 81-year-old activist investor wants to see if new CEO Brian Duperreault can improve the insurer's return on equity with his strategy of acquisition-led growth.

Duperreault, who became AIG CEO in mid-May, told reporters after the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday that he would focus on acquisitions instead of share buybacks .

