ICA puts NSW bushfire losses at $15.3mn

Laura Board 14 February 2017

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) declared an insurance catastrophe for bushfires that swept across parts of the state of New South Wales over the weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, local time, the ICA estimated insured losses were at least $20mn ($15.3mn).

It said the figure would likely rise as residents return to their homes and businesses to assess the damage.

In the statement ICA CEO Rob Whelan said: "At least 30 homes and other properties have been lost, and...

