Ian Posgate passes away

Bernard Goyder 7 July 2017

Ian Posgate, one of the most prominent Lloyd's underwriters of the second half of the 20th century and a former Council member, has died.

Posgate's family said he passed away in hospital earlier today after a short illness.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Posgate underwrote 20 percent of the Lloyd's marine market, earning him the nickname "Goldfinger".

Posgate began his Lloyd's career at Frank Davey's syndicate in the 1950s and became a Name in 1957.

He later joined Alexander Howden...

