IAG, Suncorp count Sydney hailstorm cost

Australia's IAG and Suncorp on Monday gave updates indicating that the hailstorm which struck Northern Sydney last month would cost the two insurers together well over A$300mn ($227.9mn).
IAG said it has received more than 20,000 claims as a result of the 18 February event, with claims still coming in.
While acknowledging uncertainty about the eventual net cost it estimated that this could be A$160mn.
After allowing for reinsurance, it expects its maximum exposure to be a net A$200mn.
As...
