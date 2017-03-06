Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 March 2017

Search archive

IAG, Suncorp count Sydney hailstorm cost

Laura Board 6 March 2017

Australia's IAG and Suncorp on Monday gave updates indicating that the hailstorm which struck Northern Sydney last month would cost the two insurers together well over A$300mn ($227.9mn).

IAG said it has received more than 20,000 claims as a result of the 18 February event, with claims still coming in.

While acknowledging uncertainty about the eventual net cost it estimated that this could be A$160mn.

After allowing for reinsurance, it expects its maximum exposure to be a net A$200mn.

As...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π