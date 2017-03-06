Recent news:

IAG, Suncorp count Sydney hailstorm cost

Laura Board 6 March 2017

Australia's IAG and Suncorp on Monday gave updates indicating that the hailstorm which struck Northern Sydney last month would cost the two insurers together well over A$300mn ($227.9mn).

IAG said it has received more than 20,000 claims as a result of the 18 February event, with claims still coming in.

While acknowledging uncertainty about the eventual net cost it estimated that this could be A$160mn.

After allowing for reinsurance, it expects its maximum exposure to be a net A$200mn.

