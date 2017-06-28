Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 June 2017

Search archive

IAG lifts margin guidance on reserve releases

Bernard Goyder 28 June 2017

Australian insurance company IAG has lifted its full-year profit margin guidance because of greater-than-expected reserve releases.

After a review of prior-year reserve releases, the carrier said reserve releases would amount to at least 5 percent of net earned premiums in the fiscal year ending 30 June, up from a previous estimate of at least 2 percent.

As a result it lifted its margin guidance range for the year to June to 13.5 percent to 15.5 percent, from 10.5 percent to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π