IAG lifts margin guidance on reserve releases

Bernard Goyder 28 June 2017

Australian insurance company IAG has lifted its full-year profit margin guidance because of greater-than-expected reserve releases.

After a review of prior-year reserve releases, the carrier said reserve releases would amount to at least 5 percent of net earned premiums in the fiscal year ending 30 June, up from a previous estimate of at least 2 percent.

As a result it lifted its margin guidance range for the year to June to 13.5 percent to 15.5 percent, from 10.5 percent to...

