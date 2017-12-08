Recent news:

IAG inks quota share deals

Bernard Goyder 8 December 2017

Australian insurer IAG has signed three quota share deals with Munich Re, Swiss Re and Hannover Re, in agreements designed to lower earnings volatility.

The three European reinsurers will receive a combined 12.5 percent of IAG's gross written premiums in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand from 1 January 2018, in exchange for reinsurers paying 12.5 percent of claims and expenses.

The reinsurers will give a percentage of incoming premiums back to IAG as an exchange commission.

Profit sharing elements are...

