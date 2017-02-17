Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 February 2017

Search archive

IAG enlists Singapore central bank for InsurTech hub

Laura Board 17 February 2017

IAG has unveiled plans to launch an InsurTech incubator in Singapore in conjunction with central bank the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The vehicle will draw from a A$75mn ($57.8mn) venture fund the Australian carrier established in December.

The hub will be called Firemark Labs and will back the developers of new products and services in Asia and Australasia, IAG said.

The carrier said its partnership with the MAS reflects the central bank's push to promote innovation in the financial...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π