IAG enlists Singapore central bank for InsurTech hub

Laura Board 17 February 2017

IAG has unveiled plans to launch an InsurTech incubator in Singapore in conjunction with central bank the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The vehicle will draw from a A$75mn ($57.8mn) venture fund the Australian carrier established in December.

The hub will be called Firemark Labs and will back the developers of new products and services in Asia and Australasia, IAG said.

The carrier said its partnership with the MAS reflects the central bank's push to promote innovation in the financial...

