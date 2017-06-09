Recent news:

IAG buys $750mn cat cover after losses

Bernard Goyder 9 June 2017

The Australian carrier IAG has added a new A$1bn ($754mn) top layer to its A$7bn catastrophe reinsurance treaty, in an active year for local catastrophe losses.



In a statement, the insurer said the new top layer included one prepaid reinstatement and would run for a 19 month period, from 1 June 2017 to 31 December 2018. It was placed at an 80 percent level, reflecting its 20 percent quota share agreement with Berkshire Hathaway.



IAG's main reinsurance treaty runs for...

