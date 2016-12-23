Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 December 2016

IAG adds non-executive directors

Charlie Thomas 23 December 2016

Australian carrier IAG has added two independent non-executive directors to its board, it announced today.

Dr Helen Nugent is chairman of Australian Rail Track Corporation, a non-executive director at Origin Energy and chairman of the National Portrait Gallery.

Duncan Boyle is a former non-executive director of QBE, Stockland Property Group and law firm Clayton Utz, and is currently chairman of TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia.

Boyle's executive career also included roles at Royal and Sun Alliance, the Association of British Insurers...

