Hyperion trumpets M&A ambitions after CDPQ investment

Catrin Shi 5 December 2017

Hyperion would "absolutely" consider another transformative M&A deal following its $400mn investment from Canadian institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), CEO David Howden has said.

In an interview with this publication, Howden said while organic growth was core to Hyperion's strategy, there was "huge market opportunity out there" and in five years' time the company would be "many times the size it is now".

CFO Oliver Corbett added: "[CDPQ's] expectation is that we'll be back doing...

