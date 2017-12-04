Hyperion secures $2.5bn valuation in CDPQ stake sale

Hyperion has sold a significant minority stake to Canadian
institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du
Québec (CDPQ) in a deal that gives the distribution business
an enterprise value of around $2.5bn, The Insurance
Insider can reveal.
Sources said that CDPQ was poised to buy around a quarter of the
outstanding shares in Hyperion, but would also subscribe for some
new shares to provide the business with growth capital.
Banking sources suggested that the deal was being done at...
