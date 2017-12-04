Recent news:

Hyperion secures $2.5bn valuation in CDPQ stake sale

Adam McNestrie 4 December 2017

Hyperion has sold a significant minority stake to Canadian institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) in a deal that gives the distribution business an enterprise value of around $2.5bn, The Insurance Insider can reveal.



Sources said that CDPQ was poised to buy around a quarter of the outstanding shares in Hyperion, but would also subscribe for some new shares to provide the business with growth capital.



Banking sources suggested that the deal was being done at...

