Recent news:

Hyperion confirms $400mn CDPQ investment

Ted Bunker and Adam McNestrie 4 December 2017

Hyperion has announced an investment of more than $400mn by Canadian institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today, confirming an earlier report in this publication.

The deal values the distribution business at about $2.5bn.

Following the deal, which will provide liquidity to existing shareholders, the employees and management of the business will remain the majority owners, Hyperion said.

The Canadian pension fund will buy about 25 percent of Hyperion's shares outstanding while also subscribing for some...

