Recent news:

Hyperion appoints CEO of FP Marine

Laura Board 21 February 2017

Insurance group Hyperion has appointed Mark Johnson to lead its specialty marine business, FP Marine Risks, which it will fold into RKH Specialty in April.

Johnson, the former CEO of JLT Thailand, will take up the CEO role at the Hong Kong-based company on 1 March, once regulators have approved his appointment.

He will replace Richard Walker, who stepped into the CEO role at FP Marine last year when Philip Bilney stepped down .

Walker now will return to his...

