22 December 2016

Husky oil spill loss revised down to C$180mn

Catrin Shi and Adam McNestrie 22 December 2016

Husky Energy has notified the general liability market of a C$180mn ($134mn) loss from a Canadian oil spill which occurred in July, The Insurance Insider understands.

In September, this publication revealed QBE was the lead insurer on the general liability placement.

At the time, early market chatter suggested loss estimates of as much as C$500mn, but sources said this figure has since been revised down due to swift repair work and damage mitigation.

The final loss estimate could in fact...

