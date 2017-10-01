Hurricanes to prompt 'material' rate rises: Jefferies

Reinsurance prices are set to rise materially in the wake of the hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and the Mexican earthquake, according to Jefferies.
Analyst Philip Kett said in a note today that given the losses, he expects that Lloyd's could report a combined ratio of 112.5 percent for 2017.
The price rises will first be felt in the run up to 1/1 reinsurance renewals, said Kett.
The figure is based on Lloyd's own estimate for the cost of hurricanes Harvey...
