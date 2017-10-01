Recent news:

Hurricanes to prompt 'material' rate rises: Jefferies

Bernard Goyder 29 September 2017

Reinsurance prices are set to rise materially in the wake of the hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and the Mexican earthquake, according to Jefferies.

Analyst Philip Kett said in a note today that given the losses, he expects that Lloyd's could report a combined ratio of 112.5 percent for 2017.

The price rises will first be felt in the run up to 1/1 reinsurance renewals, said Kett.

The figure is based on Lloyd's own estimate for the cost of hurricanes Harvey...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership