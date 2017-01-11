Recent news:

Hurricane research suggests US coastal storm buffer

Ted Bunker 10 January 2017

A new theory that suggests the southern US coastline has a buffer zone that helps to curb hurricanes under the right conditions could lead disaster forecasters to revise their models.

Atmospheric scientist James Kossin published a paper in Nature magazine earlier this month which claimed that during periods of greater Atlantic hurricane activity a protective barrier of wind shear and cooler sea temperatures could weaken the storms as they approach the coast.

Conversely, during quiet periods in the storm-forming region...

