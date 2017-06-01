Recent news:

Hurricane outlook revised higher by CSU forecasters

Lucy Jones 1 June 2017

Hurricanes are likely to be more numerous and intense than previously forecast for the season that begins today in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, Colorado State University (CSU) scientists said.

In a revision of their earlier work, atmospheric scientist Philip Klotzbach and meteorologist Michael Bell have updated their forecast for the 2017 Atlantic basin season and are now projecting average storm activity.

The CSU team now forecasts 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes this season...

