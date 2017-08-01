Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 August 2017

Hull underwriters lose bid to take Kairos banker to English court

Matthew Neill 1 August 2017

A cohort of hull underwriters led by Aspen have lost their appeal to sue the banker of Turkey-based Kairos Shipping in an English court to recoup a $22mn payment for a ship that was later judged to have been scuttled.

A judge last week (27 July) blocked the appeal on the basis of EU rules governing where a case can be heard.

The so-called Brussels Regulation grants legal jurisdiction to courts in the EU member state in which the party...

This article was published as part of issue August 2017/1

