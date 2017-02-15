Recent news:

Huge reserve charge drops AIG to $2.8bn Q4 loss

David Bull 14 February 2017

AIG took a giant $5.6bn fourth quarter reserve charge that helped send it to a $2.79bn loss for the period, the insurer said today.

Markets responded negatively to the release, with AIG shares down about 4.5 percent in after-hours trading in New York.

With the ink only recently dried on the insurer's retroactive reinsurance agreement with National Indemnity, 80 percent, or $4.2bn, of total 2016 adverse development of $5.3bn will be passed on to the Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary known as...

