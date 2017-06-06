Recent news:

Hudson Structured closes MultiStrat run-off risk deal

Fiona Robertson 6 June 2017

Hudson Structured Capital Management and MultiStrat Advisors closed their first deal, involving a $35.3mn reinsurance vehicle into which Hudson has invested $20.1mn in preferred shares.

The run-off transaction linked to workers' compensation liabilities announced by the companies today may be followed by more deals between the two.

"We have studied a series of opportunities together and expect that this will be the first of many that we complete," Hudson managing partner Michael Millette said in the announcement.

MultiStrat CEO Bob...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership