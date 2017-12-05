Recent news:

Hub picks up California golf club broker

Dan Ascher 4 December 2017

Acquisitive broker Hub International has acquired a niche agency in California with a specialty in placing cover for country clubs, commercial property developers and general contractors.

Desert Empire Insurance Services (DEI), the newly acquired firm, is based in the Golden State's Palm Desert. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The independent multi-line broker serves both individuals and businesses, its new parent said today.

DEI president Matt Costello and principals Paul Lewis and Sal Sandoval will join Hub California, with...

