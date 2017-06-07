Recent news:

Hub picks up California-based broker Colton

Dan Ascher 6 June 2017

Private equity-backed broker Hub has acquired California-based personal lines intermediary Colton Insurance Associates.

The assets of the newly acquired agency are held by The Ponce de Leon Insurance Group, which will become part of Hub.

Colton's staff will join Hub's Sacramento operations and report to state executive vice president Rob McVicar.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but it comes as Hellman & Friedman-backed Hub is known to be shopping around.

Last week, this publication revealed that Hub was...

