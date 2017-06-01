Recent news:

Hub and USI in accelerated Wells Fargo process

David Bull and Adam McNestrie 1 June 2017

Private equity-backed brokers Hub and USI are the frontrunners to acquire Wells Fargo's insurance brokerage and consulting business as the bank looks to sell the unit in a fast-tracked process, The Insurance Insider understands.

According to sources, Wells Fargo has ruled out selling to potential private equity buyers that do not currently have an insurance broking platform.

First-round bids for the broking asset were due around a fortnight ago and were solicited just days after potential acquirers were alerted that...

